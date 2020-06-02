An Insider at Alaska Comms (ALSK) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Alaska Comms (ALSK), Margaret Brown, bought shares of ALSK for $3,622.

Following this transaction Margaret Brown’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $3,623. Following Margaret Brown’s last ALSK Buy transaction on May 31, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Based on Alaska Comms’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $58.27 million and quarterly net profit of $2.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56.91 million and had a net profit of $227K. ALSK’s market cap is $140 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.00. Currently, Alaska Comms has an average volume of 177.90K.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services. It offers technology and service enabled customer solutions to business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. Its products and services include broadband, voice and managed IT, access, high cost support and carrier termination services. The company was founded by James H. Huesgen and Wayne P. Graham in October 1998 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.