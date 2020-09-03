An Insider at Aehr Test Systems is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that an Insider at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), David Fucci, exercised options to sell 18,966 AEHR shares at $1.66 a share, for a total transaction value of $34.23K. The options were close to expired and David Fucci disposed stocks.

In addition to David Fucci, one other AEHR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Aehr Test Systems has an average volume of 16.97K. The company has a one-year high of $2.78 and a one-year low of $1.10.

The insider sentiment on Aehr Test Systems has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Fucci’s trades have generated a 4.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.