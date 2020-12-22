Amyris (AMRS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amyris (AMRS), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.0% and a 54.0% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Amyris has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.35, which is a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.07 and a one-year low of $1.40. Currently, Amyris has an average volume of 3.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMRS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, John Doerr, a Director at AMRS bought 5,000,000 shares for a total of $14,350,000.

Amyris, Inc. engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.