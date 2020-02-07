Amtech Systems (ASYS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Hold rating on Amtech Systems (ASYS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 70.2% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MKS Instruments, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

Amtech Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $7.96 and a one-year low of $4.68. Currently, Amtech Systems has an average volume of 61.01K.

Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells.