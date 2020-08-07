Amtech Systems (ASYS) Gets a Hold Rating from Benchmark Co.

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Hold rating on Amtech Systems (ASYS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 66.5% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Amtech Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $7.96 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, Amtech Systems has an average volume of 39.12K.

Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED, Semiconductor, and Automation. The SiC/LED segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping (fine abrading) and polishing of materials, such as sapphire substrates, optical components, silicon wafers, numerous types of crystal materials, ceramics and metal components. The Semiconductor segment offers thermal processing equipment including solder reflow equipment and related controls and diffusion for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. The Automation segment supplies solar and semiconductor automation with in-house design and manufacturing capabilities and offer a full array of single wafer transfer tools as well as batch transfer tools and stocker options. The company was founded by Jong S. Whang in October 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.