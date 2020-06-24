ams AG (AUKUF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Deutsche Bank and Kepler Capital gave ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande upgraded ams AG to Buy today and set a price target of CHF20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 68.3% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Stmicroelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.84, a 41.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF18.00 price target.

Based on ams AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $501 million and GAAP net loss of $16.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $379 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.19 million.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.