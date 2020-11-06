ams AG (AUKUF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Deutsche Bank and Kepler Capital gave ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Achal Sultania maintained a Buy rating on ams AG today and set a price target of CHF25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Stmicroelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.90, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.83 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, ams AG has an average volume of 723.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.