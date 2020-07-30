ams AG (AUKUF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released today, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ams AG (AUKUF), with a price target of CHF27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 47.5% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.27, which is a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.50 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, ams AG has an average volume of 967.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.