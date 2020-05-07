Amplify Energy (AMPY) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Hold rating on Amplify Energy (AMPY) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.07, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -36.3% and a 16.0% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amplify Energy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.62 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Amplify Energy has an average volume of 626.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMPY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations are located in large, mature oil, and natural gas reservoirs. The company was founded in March 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.