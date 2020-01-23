Amphenol (APH) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Amphenol (APH) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 68.4% success rate. Daryanani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Amphenol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.75, implying a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amphenol’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion and net profit of $319 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $338 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, David Silverman, the SVP HR of APH sold 9,000 shares for a total of $945,090.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of interconnect products. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.