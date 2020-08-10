Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Hold rating to Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals with a $22.00 average price target, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.85 and a one-year low of $12.33. Currently, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 336.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMPH in relation to earlier this year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets and distributes enoxaparin, cortrosyn, amphadase, naloxone, lidocaine jelly, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.