Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Repare Therapeutics.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.33, implying a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $95.92 million and GAAP net loss of $6.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.03 million.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets and distributes enoxaparin, cortrosyn, amphadase, naloxone, lidocaine jelly, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.