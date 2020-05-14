Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.50.

Chiang has an average return of 9.9% when recommending Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is ranked #3986 out of 6532 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $22.85 and a one-year low of $12.33. Currently, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 283.6K.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets and distributes enoxaparin, cortrosyn, amphadase, naloxone, lidocaine jelly, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.