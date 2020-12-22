Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals with a $24.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83.43 million and net profit of $3.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.14 million and had a net profit of $1.31 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets and distributes enoxaparin, cortrosyn, amphadase, naloxone, lidocaine jelly, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.