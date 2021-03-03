Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) on February 28 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.4% and a 37.6% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Teva Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.13, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $764.7M and has a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals. The Specialty segment provides proprietary medicines to the U.S. market. The company was founded by Chintu Patel and Chirag Patel in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

