Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Busby maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) on May 9 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Busby is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 33.3% success rate. Busby covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.08, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $788.1M and has a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMRX in relation to earlier this year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals. The Specialty segment provides proprietary medicines to the U.S. market. The company was founded by Chintu Patel and Chirag Patel in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.