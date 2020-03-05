Amicus (FOLD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Amicus (FOLD), with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Catalyst Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amicus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $7.11. Currently, Amicus has an average volume of 3.08M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients living with rare and orphan diseases. Its product include migalastat HCl, which is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy for fabry disease.