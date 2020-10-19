Amicus (FOLD) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Amicus (FOLD) on October 1 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.17, close to its 52-week high of $17.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 48.6% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amicus with a $23.67 average price target.

Based on Amicus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.35 million and GAAP net loss of $52.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $84.55 million.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients living with rare and orphan diseases. Its product include migalastat HCl, which is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy for fabry disease. The company was founded on February 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.