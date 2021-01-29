Amgen (AMGN) Receives a Hold from William Blair

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $241.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $267.00 average price target, a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Amgen’s market cap is currently $144.2B and has a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.18.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.