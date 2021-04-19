Amgen (AMGN) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Amgen (AMGN), with a price target of $281.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $255.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $261.08, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Based on Amgen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.63 billion and net profit of $1.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.2 billion and had a net profit of $1.7 billion.

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.

