Amgen (AMGN) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Amgen (AMGN) today and set a price target of $277.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $241.84, close to its 52-week high of $244.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $245.57, implying a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Amgen’s market cap is currently $143.8B and has a P/E ratio of 18.56. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMGN in relation to earlier this year.

