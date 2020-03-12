Amgen (AMGN) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Amgen (AMGN) yesterday and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Orchard Therapeutics.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $248.44, a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $250.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $244.99 and a one-year low of $166.30. Currently, Amgen has an average volume of 2.53M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMGN in relation to earlier this year.

