Amgen (AMGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $221.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $269.69, implying a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $276.69 and a one-year low of $177.05. Currently, Amgen has an average volume of 2.36M.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

