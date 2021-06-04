Amgen (AMGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $236.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 60.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $245.80, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on May 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amgen’s market cap is currently $135.4B and has a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.35.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.

Read More on AMGN: