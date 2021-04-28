Amgen (AMGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN) today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $252.31, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amgen’s market cap is currently $146.9B and has a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.73.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.

Read More on AMGN: