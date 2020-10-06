Amgen (AMGN) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Amgen (AMGN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $256.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 65.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $269.60, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on September 21, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $279.00 price target.

Based on Amgen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.21 billion and net profit of $1.8 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.87 billion and had a net profit of $2.18 billion.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.