Amgen (AMGN) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Amgen (AMGN) today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $216.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 59.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $258.47 average price target, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on October 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Amgen’s market cap is currently $126.7B and has a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.96.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

