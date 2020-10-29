Ametek (AME) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Hold rating to Ametek (AME) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 60.6% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Wesco International, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ametek is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.50.

Ametek’s market cap is currently $24.74B and has a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AME in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Steven Kohlhagen, a Director at AME sold 3,740 shares for a total of $382,826.

AMETEK, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets. The Electromechanical segment supplies automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals and electrical interconnects. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.