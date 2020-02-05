Ametek (AME) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Buy rating on Ametek (AME) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.11, close to its 52-week high of $102.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.1% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Roper Technologies, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ametek is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.14, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

Ametek’s market cap is currently $22.66B and has a P/E ratio of 26.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AME in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Ronald Oscher, the CAO of AME sold 5,000 shares for a total of $498,650.

AMETEK, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.