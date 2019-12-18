Ametek (AME) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After KeyBanc and Oppenheimer gave Ametek (NYSE: AME) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Ametek today and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.91, close to its 52-week high of $100.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Ametek has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.63, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Based on Ametek’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $221 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $191 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AME in relation to earlier this year. Last month, William Joseph Burke, the Executive VP – CFO of AME sold 12,510 shares for a total of $1,232,360.

AMETEK, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.