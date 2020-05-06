Ametek (AME) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Rosenblatt Securities gave Ametek (NYSE: AME) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on Ametek yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 43.7% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Ametek has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.36, which is a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Ametek’s market cap is currently $18.26B and has a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AME in relation to earlier this year.

AMETEK, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets. The Electromechanical segment supplies automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals and electrical interconnects. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.