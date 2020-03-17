Ametek (AME) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and Wells Fargo gave Ametek (NYSE: AME) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Ametek today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.54, close to its 52-week low of $61.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ametek with a $101.33 average price target, which is a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $95.00 price target.

Based on Ametek’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $221 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $212 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AME in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Ronald Oscher, the CAO of AME sold 5,000 shares for a total of $498,650.

AMETEK, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.