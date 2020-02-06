Ametek (AME) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained a Hold rating on Ametek (AME) today and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.02, close to its 52-week high of $102.31.

Eastman has an average return of 22.0% when recommending Ametek.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is ranked #321 out of 5881 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ametek is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $102.31 and a one-year low of $74.05. Currently, Ametek has an average volume of 964.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AME in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Ronald Oscher, the CAO of AME sold 5,000 shares for a total of $498,650.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AMETEK, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.