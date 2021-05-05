Ametek (AME) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Ametek (AME). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $136.03, close to its 52-week high of $137.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 67.8% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ametek with a $145.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $137.84 and a one-year low of $75.22. Currently, Ametek has an average volume of 983.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AME in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Ronald Oscher, the CAO of AME sold 13,000 shares for a total of $1,648,010.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AMETEK, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The company specializes in manufacturing instruments used for monitoring, examining, calibration and display purposes in the power, aerospace and industrial instrumentation markets. It also produces engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for electronic applications in defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets.

Read More on AME: