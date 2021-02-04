AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on AmerisourceBergen (ABC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.92, close to its 52-week high of $112.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and Encompass Health.

AmerisourceBergen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.29.

AmerisourceBergen’s market cap is currently $21.59B and has a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.28.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes a comprehensive offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name & generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies & equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to a wide variety of healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent & chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care & alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. The Other segment focuses on global commercialization services and animal health and includes ABCS, World Courier, and MWI. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.

