AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on AmerisourceBergen (ABC), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AmerisourceBergen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.43.

AmerisourceBergen’s market cap is currently $17.33B and has a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABC in relation to earlier this year.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes a comprehensive offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name & generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies & equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to a wide variety of healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent & chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care & alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. The Other segment focuses on global commercialization services and animal health and includes ABCS, World Courier, and MWI. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.