Amerisafe (AMSF) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 17, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Amerisafe (AMSF), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amerisafe with a $75.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.99 and a one-year low of $53.43. Currently, Amerisafe has an average volume of 86.59K.

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.