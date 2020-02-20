Amerisafe (AMSF) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Amerisafe (AMSF), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.78, close to its 52-week high of $71.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 65.9% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Amerisafe has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.50, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $71.99 and a one-year low of $56.65. Currently, Amerisafe has an average volume of 74.94K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.