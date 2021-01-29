Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.29, close to its 52-week high of $45.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 88.7% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameris Bancorp.

The company has a one-year high of $45.18 and a one-year low of $17.12. Currently, Ameris Bancorp has an average volume of 409.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABCB in relation to earlier this year.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage segment includes origination, sales, and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending segment includes the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The SBA segment comprises of origination, sales, and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance segment comprises origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans. The company was founded on December 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Moultrie, GA.