Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Credit Suisse gave Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Ameriprise Financial yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $107.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.8% and a 36.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameriprise Financial with a $153.63 average price target, representing a 45.5% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $153.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $180.86 and a one-year low of $80.02. Currently, Ameriprise Financial has an average volume of 1.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMP in relation to earlier this year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company. The company provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection; and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full service brokerage and banking services, primarily to retail clients through the company’s financial advisors. The Asset Management segment provides investment advice and investment products to retail and institutional clients. It also provides products and services on a global scale through two complementary asset management businesses: Columbia Management and Threadneedle. The Columbia Management business primarily provides U.S. domestic products and services and Threadneedle primarily provides international investment products and services. Its international retail products are primarily provided through third-party financial institutions. The segments retail products include mutual funds and variable product funds underlying insurance and annuity separate accounts. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products of RiverSource Life companies to retail clients. The Protection segment offers a variety of protection products to address the protection and risk management needs of the company’s retail clients, including life, DI, and property-casualty insurance. The Corporate & Other segment consists of net investment income on corporate level assets, including excess capital held in the company’s subsidiaries and other unallocated equity and other revenues from various investments as well as unallocated corporate expenses. Ameriprise Financial was founded by John Tappan in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.