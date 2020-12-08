Americas Silver (USAS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Americas Silver (USAS), with a price target of $5.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Americas Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.53.

The company has a one-year high of $3.90 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Americas Silver has an average volume of 807.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USAS in relation to earlier this year.

Americas Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploration of mineral resource properties. It focuses its operation in Mexico and the United States. The company was founded by Peter Jude Hawley on May 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.