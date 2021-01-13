Americas Silver (USAS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Americas Silver (USAS) today and set a price target of $5.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 66.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Americas Silver with a $4.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.90 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Americas Silver has an average volume of 953.6K.

Americas Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploration of mineral resource properties. It focuses its operation in Mexico and the United States. The company was founded by Peter Jude Hawley on May 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.