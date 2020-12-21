Americas Silver (USAS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Americas Silver (USAS), with a price target of $5.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 65.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Americas Silver is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.53, implying a 52.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Alliance Global Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.90 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Americas Silver has an average volume of 822.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Americas Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploration of mineral resource properties. It focuses its operation in Mexico and the United States. The company was founded by Peter Jude Hawley on May 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.