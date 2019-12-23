Americas Silver (USAS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Americas Silver (USAS), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.4% and a 41.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Americas Silver with a $4.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.92 and a one-year low of $1.26. Currently, Americas Silver has an average volume of 350.3K.

Americas Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploration of mineral resource properties. It focuses its operation in Mexico and the United States. The company was founded by Peter Jude Hawley on May 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.