American Well (AMWL) Receives a New Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald initiated coverage with a Hold rating on American Well (AMWL) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.23, close to its 52-week low of $15.53.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 72.0% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Well is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.33.

The company has a one-year high of $43.75 and a one-year low of $15.53. Currently, American Well has an average volume of 3.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMWL in relation to earlier this year.

American Well Corp is a telehealth company enabling digital delivery of care for its customers. Its platform, Amwell, enables care delivery across the full healthcare continuum – from primary and urgent care in the home to high acuity specialty consults, such as telestroke and telepsychiatry, in the hospital. It provides both on-demand and scheduled consultations.