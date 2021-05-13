American Well (AMWL) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst David Larsen reiterated a Hold rating on American Well (AMWL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.82, close to its 52-week low of $11.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is ranked #6387 out of 7492 analysts.

American Well has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on American Well’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.43 million and GAAP net loss of $50.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.74 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.02 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Well Corp is a telehealth company enabling digital delivery of care for its customers. Its platform, Amwell, enables care delivery across the full healthcare continuum – from primary and urgent care in the home to high acuity specialty consults, such as telestroke and telepsychiatry, in the hospital. It provides both on-demand and scheduled consultations.