American Water (AWK) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained a Buy rating on American Water (AWK) today and set a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.22, close to its 52-week high of $141.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 60.5% success rate. Kallo covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Archer Daniels Midland, Darling Ingredients, and First Solar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Water is a Hold with an average price target of $135.00.

American Water’s market cap is currently $25.07B and has a P/E ratio of 40.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.10.

American Water Works Co., Inc. engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers.