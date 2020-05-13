American Water (AWK) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on American Water (AWK) yesterday and set a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

American Water has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.88.

American Water’s market cap is currently $21.19B and has a P/E ratio of 34.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AWK in relation to earlier this year.

American Water Works Co., Inc. engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations. The Other segment includes corporate costs that are not allocated to the Company’s operating segments, eliminations of inter-segment transactions, fair value adjustments and associated income and deductions related to the acquisitions that have not been allocated to the operating segments for evaluation of performance and allocation of resource purposes. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.