American Tower (AMT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on American Tower (AMT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $245.11, close to its 52-week high of $258.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 76.8% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

American Tower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $256.40, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

American Tower’s market cap is currently $108.6B and has a P/E ratio of 68.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.69.

