American Tower (AMT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on American Tower (AMT) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $240.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 73.4% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for American Tower with a $265.73 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $260.43 and a one-year low of $174.33. Currently, American Tower has an average volume of 2.65M.

American Tower Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Property, Asia Property, Europe Property, Africa Property, Latin America Property and Services. The U.S. Property segment operates in the United States. The Asia Property segment refers to the operations in India. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.